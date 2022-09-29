Cyprus to celebrate 62 years of independence on Saturday

The Republic of Cyprus will celebrate October 1 Independence Day with a traditional military parade.

It has been 62 years since the republic was established after Cyprus won full sovereignty from Britain.

The parade will start at 11.00 and will take place at Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue with the participation of motorised, and pedestrian sections, as well as aircraft of the National Guard, the Police, and the Fire Service.

Before the beginning of the parade, President Anastasiades will be officially received. Then the Cypriot flag will be hoisted, the national anthem will be played, and 21 gun salutes will be fired.

Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides and National Guard Chief Lieutenant General Dimocritos Zervakis will also attend the parade.

The Greek Government will be represented by National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, who will accompany National Defense General Staff Chief General Konstantinos Floros.

Foreign Ambassadors and Defense Attaches will also attend the parade.