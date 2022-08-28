NewsLocalCyprus to be included in plans for EU's energy independence, says President

Cyprus to be included in plans for EU’s energy independence, says President

Gas Exploration
Gas Exploration

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday said discussions will be held with the EU to include Cyprus in plans for the bloc’s energy independence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also told journalists at the memorial service of Eoka fighter Michalakis Paridis that despite the threats of Turkey and its illegal violations recorded in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone Cyprus continues to implement its energy programme.

Last week Italy’s ENI energy giant announced a further gas find in block 6 offshore Cyprus.

And ENI, he also said, continues drilling in the neighboring field to the recent find in the presence of an Italian warship.

Block 6 is operated by Eni Cyprus with a 50 per cent stake, and TotalEnergies as a partner.

Preliminary estimates indicate about 2.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas in place.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTeenager still in critical condition after scooter accident in Sotira
Next articleUS Ambassador: Washington and its allies, including Cyprus, will continue to stand with Ukraine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros