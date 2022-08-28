Cyprus to be included in plans for EU’s energy independence, says President

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday said discussions will be held with the EU to include Cyprus in plans for the bloc’s energy independence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also told journalists at the memorial service of Eoka fighter Michalakis Paridis that despite the threats of Turkey and its illegal violations recorded in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone Cyprus continues to implement its energy programme.

Last week Italy’s ENI energy giant announced a further gas find in block 6 offshore Cyprus.

And ENI, he also said, continues drilling in the neighboring field to the recent find in the presence of an Italian warship.

Block 6 is operated by Eni Cyprus with a 50 per cent stake, and TotalEnergies as a partner.

Preliminary estimates indicate about 2.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas in place.