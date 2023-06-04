NewsLocalCyprus thoughts with India, President Christodoulides says after heartbreaking news

Cyprus thoughts with India, President Christodoulides says after heartbreaking news

President Christodoulides was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life following the train accident in Odisha, which has killed and injured thousands, with many still missing.

The President of the Republic expressed condolences to the government and the people of India in a tweet uploaded yesterday.

A similar message of support was conveyed by the ministry of foreign affairs, who said in a tweet that , “our thoughts at this time are with the injured, rescue teams, the government and people of India”.

