Cyprus supports youth participation in decision-making, Permanent Representative tells UN

“Youth has an indispensable role to play within the UN system,” said Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN, Andreas Hadjichrysanthou, welcoming the establishment of a UN Youth Office.

Addressing the 77th Session of the General Assembly on “Item 134. Report of the United Nations Youth Office,” Hadjichrysanthou stressed, “We believe that the establishment of a UN Youth Office, based on General Assembly Resolution 76/306, should effectively integrate the current activities of the Office of the Envoy on Youth,” according to the Press and Information Office (PIO).

Hadjichrysanthou further noted that the UN Youth Office should continue to lead high-level advocacy and serve as the anchor for the United Nations system coordination and accountability on youth matters, including peace and security, sustainable development, humanitarian action, and human rights.

“Cyprus continues to support the integration of the current activities of the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth in the new Youth Office and reiterates the importance of institutional memory related to youth issues across the UN System,” he reiterated.

Highlighting the importance of addressing young people’s priorities and challenges, Hadjichrysanthou said, “Youth forms the backbone of our societies, holding tremendous potential for positive action and innovative solutions, and therefore, we need to recognise and empower youth in this regard.”

He also emphasised Cyprus’ implementation of programmes and specific actions to strengthen youth participation, such as the “Youth Parliament of Cyprus,” an initiative by two youth NGOs – Cyprus Youth Council and Cyprus Youth DiplomaCY – which has been institutionalised by the Republic of Cyprus. This provides a permanent space for Cypriot youth to present their ideas and proposals to policy-making and decision-making structures, he said.

Hadjichrysanthou praised the launch of the Youth2030 agenda in 2018 and the dedicated track on “Our Common Agenda,” which provide significant momentum for meaningful youth engagement at all levels.

He expressed Cyprus’ appreciation for Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, H.E. Ms Jayathma Wickramanayake, for her participation in the event “Youth of Cyprus celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations,” organised by Cyprus Youth DiplomaCY in December 2020 – with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus. He stated that the event gave Cypriot youth the opportunity to express their views on the UN they want directly at the highest level.