Cyprus: Sunshine and isolated showers expected this Sunday

Mainly cloudy with light showers and dust in the atmosphere

This Sunday will be a fine day but with increased cloud coverage at times and isolated showers and or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Initially, the winds will blow predominantly from the southwest to the northwest. These breezes will be of light intensity, reaching Force 3 on the Beaufort scale. As the day unfolds, expect a gradual shift to mainly west to northwest winds, remaining moderately gentle at Forces 3 to 4 Beaufort. Some coastal spots might experience moderate gusts, reaching Force 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures will be around 36 C in inland areas, hovering about 33 degrees along the southern, eastern, and northern coasts, 30 C on the western coasts, and 26 C in the higher mountains.

