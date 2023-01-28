Cyprus strongly condemns bloody attack on Jerusalem synagogue

Cyprus has strongly condemned Friday night’s attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia expressed its horror at the heinous shooting of believers in a synagogue in Jerusalem which caused many victims.

A Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The attack – which came a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years – heightened fears of a spiral in bloodshed.

The young Palestinian had tried to flee by car but was pursued by police and shot dead.

In Ramallah, the largest city in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, news of the attack brought spontaneous street gatherings and outbreaks of celebratory gunfire, while outside the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where some of the wounded were treated, crowds chanted “Death to Terrorists”.