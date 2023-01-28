NewsLocalCyprus strongly condemns bloody attack on Jerusalem synagogue

Cyprus strongly condemns bloody attack on Jerusalem synagogue

A Person Is Wheeled On A Stretcher At A Scene Where A Suspected Incident Of Shooting Attack Took Place, Police Spokesman Said, Just Outside Jerusalem's Old City
A Person Is Wheeled On A Stretcher At A Scene Where A Suspected Incident Of Shooting Attack Took Place, Police Spokesman Said, Just Outside Jerusalem's Old City

Cyprus has strongly condemned Friday night’s attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia expressed its horror at the heinous shooting of believers in a synagogue in Jerusalem which caused many victims.

A Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The attack – which came a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years – heightened fears of a spiral in bloodshed.

The young Palestinian had tried to flee by car but was pursued by police and shot dead.

In Ramallah, the largest city in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, news of the attack brought spontaneous street gatherings and outbreaks of celebratory gunfire, while outside the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where some of the wounded were treated, crowds chanted “Death to Terrorists”.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Biden picks former Covid-19 policy coordinator Jeff Zients as next chief of staff

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros