Cyprus spent €460 million on desalinated water over the past six years

Cyprus’ reliance on desalination is way too high considering that the five such plants island-wide contribute up to 280,000 cubic metres of water per day.

As for the total desalination cost over the past six years this amounted to €460 million, Philenews reports.

Cyprus has a population of approximately 1.2 million and 3 to 4 million tourists visit the holiday island every year.

That’s why the country relies heavily on desalination to bridge the gap between water demand and supply. Desalination ensures water security but also supports sustainable development.

For 2022, the cost amounted to €88.7 million plus VAT covering a total of 53 million cubic metres (mcm) of water.

Specifically, the contribution of desalinated water to water supply was 53.6% last year.

Compared to 2021, both total desalinated water production and costs were much lower although the contribution was about the same – 52.2%.

Specifically, €52.6 million was spent in 2021 on the purchase of desalinated water for 48.8 million m3 of water. The above amounts include the costs for non-produced water.