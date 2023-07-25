NewsLocalCyprus: Sizzling sunshine and very hot on Tuesday, health alert issued

Cyprus: Sizzling sunshine and very hot on Tuesday, health alert issued

Sizzling sunshine and very hot on Tuesday, with the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service issuing a health alert which is in effect till 6pm.

In fact, the temperature will rise to 41 C inland, around 37 C to 39 C in coastal areas and around 33 C in mountainous areas.

Health authorities warn that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time is high.

As for the winds, these will be variable, moderate to strong, mainly westerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Tourists flown home as wildfires rage on Greek islands
Next article
Russia launches sixth air attack on Kyiv in July

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros