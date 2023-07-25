Cyprus: Sizzling sunshine and very hot on Tuesday, health alert issued

Sizzling sunshine and very hot on Tuesday, with the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service issuing a health alert which is in effect till 6pm.

In fact, the temperature will rise to 41 C inland, around 37 C to 39 C in coastal areas and around 33 C in mountainous areas.

Health authorities warn that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time is high.

As for the winds, these will be variable, moderate to strong, mainly westerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.