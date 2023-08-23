Cyprus settlement is the only way forward, President says

President Christodoulides, affirmed on Tuesday his dedication to achieving a resolution for the Cyprus problem, underlining that a settlement is the only way forward in order to end the division of the island.

Addressing the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora, Christodoulides underscored the significance of the Cypriot diaspora within the government’s top priorities. He commended the unity displayed among overseas Cypriots concerning their homeland and expressed hope for a similar unity in Cyprus, particularly regarding major national matters.

Furthermore, Christodoulides stressed the unwavering support that overseas Cypriots provide to Cyprus, acknowledging their role. He noted that the ongoing conference coincided with a critical phase of the Cyprus problem, highlighting Turkey’s recent attempts to extend its occupation of Cypriot territory.

On Friday, August 18, 2023, Turkish Cypriots engaged in physical altercations with a group of United Nations peacekeepers who were obstructing crews involved in unauthorised roadwork within the buffer zone near Pyla.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the United Nations Security Council issued a statement condemning the incidents in the buffer zone.

Christodoulides expressed contentment with the Security Council’s press statement and the substantial international response against Turkey’s plans. He appreciated the “resolute” reaction of both the Turkish President and the occupation regime.

He clarified that the turmoil Cyprus is facing is not solely attributed to Turkish Cypriots but largely stems from Turkey’s actions, as evidenced by its reactions to the UN Security Council press statement.

Moreover, he noted that the international community recognised the calm and very serious approach of the Cyprus government “which aimed apart from preventing the faits accomplis that we will never accept to sincerely our intention, serious approach and readiness for the resumption of the talks,” adding that the Cyprus problem can only be solved through negotiations.

Christodoulides stressed that he will not stop working hard and that his sole priority and concern is to end the occupation through the resumption of the negotiations for a solution and reunification of the country.

He noted that there must be no doubt that he will do his utmost, intensively and methodically for a settlement on the basis of the UN relevant resolutions, that will be compatible with the EU principles and values and the acquis, a settlement providing for a bizonal, bicommunal federation, which will be functional and viable, adding that Cyprus will continue to be an EU member state after the solution.

He highlighted that a Cyprus settlement is the only way forward and that Cyprus’ division as a result of the invasion and occupation by Turkey is an immense irregularity in Europe’s heart and cannot in any case constitute the future of the country.

“Our efforts focus on breaking the deadlock, through a central role of the EU, always within the UN framework,” he added.

He noted that “we focus on the EU aiming at a mutual benefit for all involved in the Cyprus problem through security, stability and prosperity which a Cyprus settlement can bring.”

Christodoulides went on to say that the goal is to link EU-Turkish relations with the resumption of the negotiations for a Cyprus settlement.

He underlined that “it is important that European partners view this issue in the same way as we do, that any progress in the EU-Turkey relations which is something very important for Turkey, is intertwined with positive developments in the Cyprus problem.”

Furthermore, Christodoulides highlighted the crucial role of overseas Cypriots in resolving the Cyprus issue and announced plans for a Diaspora Museum. This online platform will showcase documents, audiovisual content, and footage from the first Conference in 1976. Additionally, an Online Platform for Diaspora Cypriots will be launched.