Cyprus set to join the Schengen Information System on Tuesday

Cyprus will be joining the Schengen Information System (SIS) on Tuesday after having been positively assessed and following decades of efforts.

This will mean that the authorities will be in a better position to identify and prevent risks to the security of Cypriot citizens in a timely manner.

SIS is a large database shared between EU Member States to maintain public security, support police and judicial co-operation and manage external border control.

SIS contains extensive information on over 90 million persons – including personal data.

SIS allows competent national authorities to issue and consult alerts on persons who may have been involved in a serious crime or may not have the right to enter or stay in the EU.

It also contains alerts on missing persons – in particular children – as well as information on certain property, such as banknotes, cars, vans, firearms, and identity documents, that may have been stolen, misappropriated or lost.