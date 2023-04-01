Cyprus set for warmer mid to high 20s over coming days

A high pressure system is affecting the island and rain across some areas today is expected to give way to milder weather tomorrow and more of the same through to Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to rise much higher than the seasonal average, perhaps even reaching the high 20s next week.

Overcast skies today might bring isolated showers, with winds forecast light to moderate southwesterly, force three to four and over windward regions in the afternoon, strong force five over slight seas to moderate seas from late afternoon onwards.

Temperatures will rise to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 19 in coastal regions and 13 on the mountains.

Partly overcast this evening with low cloud cover in certain areas and the possibility of thin mist in the early hours of Sunday.

Winds will be light variable force three, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 6 degrees Celsius inland, 11 in coastal regions and four on the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Mostly clear skies tomorrow, turning slightly overcast at intervals. Fine weather on Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures gradually establish a significant upwards trend not expected for this time of year, with much warmer conditions, closer to a summer outlook.