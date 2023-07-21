NewsLocalCyprus sends aircraft and firefighters to assist in Greek wildfires

Cyprus sends aircraft and firefighters to assist in Greek wildfires

Cyprus on Friday announced that it will be deploying firefighters and two aircraft to aid Greece in tackling the wildfires.

The aircraft being sent are two Air Tractor-type planes from Cyprus’s Department of Forests, each equipped with a four-member crew. Additionally, a team of seven ground personnel will accompany them to provide further support.

The aircraft and ground unit departed from Paphos Airport and are scheduled to land at Tatoi Airport in Greece, where they will receive mission briefings and operational details. The flight itinerary includes a refuelling stop at Rhodes, with an estimated arrival time at Tatoi at approximately 1 pm.

The assistance is being provided under the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, a press release by the Presidency said.

“The Republic of Cyprus has always responded to provide assistance to Greece and other neighbouring countries, either through the provisions of interstate agreements or within the framework of the Civil Protection Mechanism,” the press release concludes.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
