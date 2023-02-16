Cyprus sending medicines, humanitarian aid to Syria, Turkey

Cyprus on Thursday sent its first shipment of medicines to earthquake-stricken Syria, a statement by the Office of the Commissioner for the Citizen said.

The medicines, donated by Medochemie drug company, are being sent on a Cyprus Airways flight.

The shipment will arrive in Beirut and from there it will be transported to Syria under the responsibility of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the statement explained.

Another shipment of pharmaceuticals will depart for Beirut from Cyprus, on Friday, donated by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid is being gathered in all cities. With the help of the National Guard, it will be transported to Limassol, to be sent to Syria and Turkey via Limassol port.

The campaign, which will be completed tomorrow, Friday, is conducted in cooperation with the Civil Defence and the Cyprus Red Cross, local government administration, organisations and associations.

The Office of the Commissioner for the Citizen notes that people’s response has been moving as a large quantity of clothing and foodstuff and personal hygiene items have been collected.

Also, UNFICYP said it delivered two trucks containing humanitarian aid to Turkey, in cooperation with Turkish Cypriot relief efforts.

A donation point at Ledra Palace, operated by UNFICYP, is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, it noted.

Read more: