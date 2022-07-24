Cyprus seeks further monkeypox protocols from WHO, as global emergency declared

More than 17 thousand cases have been detected in 74 countries. The health ministry notes the fact that most of the people infected have numerous sexual partners.

Transmission occurs through the skin, body liquids, infected objects and protracted close contact.

The reference laboratories for monkeypox are the Nicosia General Hospital and the Institute of Neurology and Genetics, as they have the facilities to carry out the necessary tests.

The Nicosia General and Makarios hospital have also been designated as reference institutions on treating both possible and confirmed cases in adults and children respectively.

Hadjipantela will chair a meeting of relevant services tomorrow morning (Monday) at the Nicosia General, to evaluate the new evidence and assess preparedness.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou said that the EU was ready to strengthen its monkeypox response, adding that vaccines were in the process of delivery in member-states.

Vaccines are expected in Cyprus early next week.