Cyprus rue missed chances in home loss to Georgia

Cyprus recorded its second defeat in two games for the EURO 2024 qualification phase after losing to Georgia 1-2 at the AEK Arena in Larnaca.

The national team led by Georgian and Cypriot football legend Temuri Ketsbaia, made to rue its missed chances as it hit the woodwork twice in 90 minutes and also had a couple of good opportunities with Omonia’s Ioannis Kousoulos and Charalambos Charalambous.

The Georgians were the first to score in the game, with a shot by Georges Mikautadze – who plays for Ligue 1 outfit FC Metz – in the 31st minute.

Our team showed nerve and managed to equalise from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Ioannis Pittas, the top Cypriot scorer of last season’s championship netted the spot kick, claimed by Minas Antoniou.

The Georgians entered the second half demanding more from the game, however, our side balanced things out before the 60-minute mark.

In the 56th minute, Pittas hit the woodwork after a pass by Anorthosis’ Anderson Correia, while Standard Liege centre-back Constantinos Laifis had the same luck with a header in the 75th minute.

When you don’t take your chances, somebody else will, and that’s what Bordeaux’s Zuriko Davitashvili did in the 84th minute.

The score remained unchanged until the final whistle, which means that Cyprus now sits at the bottom of its group with zero points, while Georgia is second with four points out of two matches.

In statements to journalists after the game, coach Ketsbaia lambasted the home support, saying that “it is unacceptable to be playing at home and have only 500 fans, while the Georgians had 2,000.”

He added that the players were affected by the lack of support and stressed that there needs to be a change in culture around the national football team in Cyprus.

Cyprus will travel to Oslo to face Erling Haaland’s Norway on Tuesday, June 20, at the Ullevaal, at 9:45 pm (Cyprus time).