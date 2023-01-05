Cyprus reunification and ‘economy for the many,’ the main priorities of Mavroyiannis

Independent candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis submitted his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic on Thursday saying that the reunification of Cyprus and an economy that produces prosperity for the whole of society and not profits for the few are his main priorities.

After thanking those who supported his candidacy and the “thousands of people out there who expect a progressive change in the country,” Mavroyiannis said that what is needed is “leadership that serves the country and not its own interests, with honesty and integrity, with transparency and accountability, and punishment of those guilty of the dozens of scandals that have disgraced Cyprus.”

The candidate added that as president he will demand jobs with rights, business in a healthy environment, life with dignity, breakthroughs and reforms for the country. “For us, this means progressive change. We have the vision, we have the plan, we have the people to make the demands and aspirations of society a reality,” he said.

Asked to comment on President Anastasiades’ statement that he feels justified that three of his former colleagues are now candidates, Mavroyiannis said: “I served for nine years as the President’s advisor on the Cyprus problem and together we made a great effort to bring the Cyprus problem to Crans-Montana. There is nothing wrong with that.”

Mavroyiannis was also asked to comment on the Cyprus problem and said that he is “absolutely happy” with the UN’s Secretary General’s approach to the issue and his recommendations on the lifting of guarantees and the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

Opposition Akel Secretary General, Stafanos Stefanou, who backs Mavroyiannis’ candidacy noted that the vast majority of Cypriot society demands a change.

He added that with Andreas Mavroyiannis at the helm of the Republic of Cyprus, “we will end the downhill slide that Cyprus has been on for the last ten years, we will end the continuous slide towards partition, we will put an end to the corruption that has increased during the days of this government, we will end the degradation of institutions, we will embrace all those who need state care and who unfortunately have been marginalised during these ten years.”

