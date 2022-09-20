NewsLocalCyprus rescues second vessel carrying hundreds of stranded migrants (photos)

Cyprus rescues second vessel carrying hundreds of stranded migrants (photos)

Migrants3
Migrants3

Authorities late on Monday and early on Tuesday rescued hundreds of migrants who had left Lebanon and were stranded at sea in two separate incidents, officials said.

Search and rescue vessels scrambled air and sea assets to a region 110 nautical miles (203 kilometres) west of the eastern Mediterranean island on Monday evening after reports a vessel carrying more than 300 people was in difficulty.

Commercial vessels were also mobilised and the passengers were safely transferred to a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel sailing in the area, Cyprus’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said in a statement.

Hours later, a second vessel was located in distress south of Cyprus, carrying 177 people.

“The vessel was taking in water and they requested assistance,” JRCC Deputy Commander Andreas Zacharia said. The migrants were safely escorted to shore, he added.

(Reuters)

Read more:

More than 300 people rescued off the coast of Paphos

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus to host popular L’Etape cycling event by Tour De France
Next articleCyprus-produced opium dating back to 14th century BC found in Israel (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros