Cyprus repatriates total of 36 irregular migrants from Lebanon

Police on Thursday announced the return to Lebanon of a total of 36 irregular migrants who had arrived in Cyprus some 24 hours earlier, Philenews reports.

They had arrived in two groups – the first had been found on the coastal road between Protaras and Ayia Napa – and the second was detected off the coast of Cape Greco.

Investigations carried out by the police indicated that all 36 people had arrived from Lebanon.

Under the auspices of a repatriation agreement between the governments of Cyprus and Lebanon all 36 people boarded two police boats and were returned to Lebanon.

