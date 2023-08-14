NewsLocalCyprus remembers the day the sun went dark

Cyprus remembers the day the sun went dark

Memorial services and other remembrance events were held today, as Cyprus marks 18 years from the August 14th 2005 Helios Airways crash, which tragically took the lives of 121 people, 115 passengers, including whole families and six crew, 103 Cypriots and 12 Greek citizens.

The fatal flight took off at 0907 in the morning from Larnaca airport, heading for Prague through Athens. It crashed at 1203 on a hilltop in Grammatikon, outside the Greek capital, following an electrical equipment failure.

Relatives of the victims travelled to the crash area for the annual memorial service at the Virgin Mary Ascension chapel, built by the families.

They walked up to the top of the mountain and held a prayer for the victims.

Relatives continue to believe and vocalise the argument that the punishment for those responsible was highly inadequate, while officials who families maintain had a negligence role, did not suffer the consequences.

By Constantinos Tsintas
