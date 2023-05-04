Cyprus recorded largest increase in industrial producer prices in EU

Industrial producer prices in March 2023 compared with February 2023 rose by 2.4% in Cyprus, which represents the largest increase in the EU, according to estimates by Eurostat.

Over the same period, industrial producer prices fell by 1.6% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU.

In March 2023, compared with February 2023, industrial producer prices in the euro area fell by 4.8% in the energy sector and by 0.4% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 0.2% for capital goods, by 0.3% for durable consumer goods and by 0.9% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding the energy sector rose by 0.2%.

In the EU during the same period, industrial producer prices fell by 4.4% for energy and by 0.4% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 0.2% for both capital goods and durable consumer goods and by 0.8% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding the energy sector rose by 0.2%.

The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were registered in Greece (-7.3%), Ireland (-4.6%) and Lithuania (-4.0%), and the highest increases in Cyprus (+2.4%), France (+2.0%) and Croatia (+0.5%).

Furthermore, compared with March 2022, industrial producer prices also rose by 18.7% in Cyprus, by 5.9% in the euro area and by 7.0% in the EU.

On an annual basis, compared with March 2022, industrial producer prices in the euro area rose by 13.4% for non-durable consumer goods, by 8.2% for durable consumer goods, by 6.7% for capital goods, by 5.8% for intermediate goods and by 0.7% for energy. Prices in total industry, excluding energy, rose by 8.0%.