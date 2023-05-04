InsiderBusinessCyprus recorded largest increase in industrial producer prices in EU

Cyprus recorded largest increase in industrial producer prices in EU

Industrial producer prices in March 2023 compared with February 2023 rose by 2.4% in Cyprus, which represents the largest increase in the EU, according to estimates by Eurostat.

Over the same period, industrial producer prices fell by 1.6% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU.

In March 2023, compared with February 2023, industrial producer prices in the euro area fell by 4.8% in the energy sector and by 0.4% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 0.2% for capital goods, by 0.3% for durable consumer goods and by 0.9% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding the energy sector rose by 0.2%.

In the EU during the same period, industrial producer prices fell by 4.4% for energy and by 0.4% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 0.2% for both capital goods and durable consumer goods and by 0.8% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding the energy sector rose by 0.2%.

The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were registered in Greece (-7.3%), Ireland (-4.6%) and Lithuania (-4.0%), and the highest increases in Cyprus (+2.4%), France (+2.0%) and Croatia (+0.5%).

Furthermore, compared with March 2022, industrial producer prices also rose by 18.7% in Cyprus, by 5.9% in the euro area and by 7.0% in the EU.

On an annual basis, compared with March 2022, industrial producer prices in the euro area rose by 13.4% for non-durable consumer goods, by 8.2% for durable consumer goods, by 6.7% for capital goods, by 5.8% for intermediate goods and by 0.7% for energy. Prices in total industry, excluding energy, rose by 8.0%.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
