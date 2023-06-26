Cyprus reaffirms zero tolerance for terrorism as plot against Israelis foiled

The Republic of Cyprus has stressed its commitment to combatting terrorism following the recent thwarting of an attack targeting Israeli interests on the island.

A government source, speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, noted that Cyprus maintains a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and remains committed to seeking open channels of communication with all relevant parties. By striking a delicate balance between robust anti-terrorism measures and diplomatic engagement, the country aims to foster dialogue and cooperation in addressing security concerns, the source said.

On Sunday, June 25, Phileleftheros reported that Cypriot authorities had thwarted a terrorist act aimed at assassinating individuals of Jewish origin within the Republic of Cyprus.

The plot was apparently linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Responding to the report, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office applauded the Republic of Cyprus for its decisive action and affirmed its determination to utilise a wide array of methods worldwide to safeguard the lives of Jewish individuals and Israelis.

The Israeli government also pledged to continue its efforts to uproot Iranian terrorism, an issue it identifies as a major global concern, extending its commitment to combatting such threats both within Iran and abroad.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, established by Ruhollah Khomeini in May 1979, in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution, to defend Iran against internal and external threats. Currently, the IRGC is designated as a terrorist organisation by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

