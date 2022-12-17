NewsLocalCyprus ready to commit to ambitious targets to halt biodiversity loss, minister...

Cyprus ready to commit to ambitious targets to halt biodiversity loss, minister says

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis has sent the message that Cyprus is ready to commit to a framework of ambitious targets to halt the loss of biodiversity.

He also said that more than 30% of the land area under the control of the Republic of Cyprus is already under a special protection regime for all ecosystems and species it hosts.

The Minister was addressing the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) in Montreal, Canada, which took place between the 9th and 15th of this month.

It was attended by representatives of more than 190 countries that have adopted the Biodiversity Convention.

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

