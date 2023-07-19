Cyprus ready to assist Greece with wildfires, President says

NewsLocalCyprus ready to assist Greece with wildfires, President says

Cyprus is ready to assist Greece in extinguishing wildfires, President Christodoulides told  Greek Deputy Defence Minister Nikolaos Hardalias during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Wednesday.

The two also discussed the Cyprus issue, for which Hardalias said that Greece supports the government’s efforts to achieve greater involvement from the European Union.

Hardalias stressed that any solutions proposed must adhere to the resolutions and requirements of the UN Security Council.

Regarding the situation in the Aegean, when asked about the potential for maintaining peace, Hardalias remained cautious, expressing the desire for calm and constructive dialogue based on the issues raised by the Prime Minister.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
