Cyprus ranked ninth in road fatalities in 2022 in EU’s 27

Cyprus ranked ninth in road fatalities in 2022 in the EU’s 27 member states with a total of 37 deaths compared to 45 the year before.

The ranking is in proportion of a country’s population, Philenews also reported on Tuesday citing latest data by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC).

Specifically, Cyprus whose ranking was 17th in 2021 recorded an 18% reduction in road deaths by 2022 – the third largest reduction in the EU.

However, an increase recorded between 2021 and 2022 all across the EU was due to the relaxation of restrictive measures implemented in 2020 and 2021 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The specific data covers the 27 EU member states as well as Switzerland, Israel, Norway, Serbia and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, a total of 20,678 people died on EU roads in 2022 – an increase of 4% compared to 2021.

At the same time, Greece had the highest share (32.2 %) of motorcyclists among the road fatalities in the EU, ahead of Cyprus (29.2 %) and Luxembourg (26.9 %) back in 2020.