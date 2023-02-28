Cyprus problem is top priority, says President Christodoulides during swearing-in ceremony

Nikos Christodoulides was sworn in as Cyprus’s president on Tuesday, promising to make finding a solution to the “Cyprus problem” his top priority.

Christodoulides, 49, inherits a deadlock in reunification talks, labour disputes over high inflation, and what he called challenges of “exceptionally complex” irregular migration.

Christodoulides took an investiture oath in parliament. Cyprus has an executive system of government, with power invested in the presidency and its council of ministers.

“A solution to the Cyprus problem is my top priority,” he said. He met with Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader, last week.

Backed by centrist and right-wing parties, Christodoulides, a foreign minister until early 2022, won 52% of the vote over his main rival, Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Christodoulides has already sailed into his first controversy by falling short on a pre-election pledges of women making up 50% of his cabinet and of avoiding appointments of individuals who served in past governments.

“He raised the bar, but fell short,” the opposition leftist AKEL said in a statement.

Of 25 appointments announced on Monday, 14 were male and 11 female, though there were fewer females in top ministerial posts.

Two of his ministers have served in previous administrations – Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, who served as health minister under the government of former President Nicos Anastasiades, and Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, who served in the same post 20 years ago.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Commissioners will take place on Wednesday.

The ceremony is set for 10 am at the Presidential Palace and when is over the new Cabinet will move outside to the statue of the first President of the Republic Archbishop Makarios where the new President will lay a wreath.

A brief meeting of the Cabinet will follow and right after the newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers will arrive at their offices for the handover ceremonies.

