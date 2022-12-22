Cyprus Prison’s head resigns after ex police drug squad chief gets exempted from criminal liability

The Legal Service’s position that former police drug squad chief Michalis Katsounotos is exempted from any possible criminal liability “for reasons of public interest” has prompted the resignation of Cyprus central prison’s head and her deputy.

Katsounotos had been accused of colluding with a convict in the central prisons to ‘expose’ the disciplinary institution’s head Anna Aristotelous and assistant Athena Demetriou.

The Attorney Genral’s Office on Wednesday ruled that Katsounotos may only be subject to disciplinary action by the Police.

Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, George Savvides and Savvas Angelides, respectively, in a written statement explained in detail their final decision after examining the findings of criminal investigator Achilleas Emilianides submitted in mid-September.

Emilianides was appointed to examine the case after Aristotelous had went public in June, with her charge that Katsounotos had been colluding with an inmate to try and secure damaging footage of herself and her assistant.

When the story broke, the text messages suggested Katsounotos had offered the convict a number of leniencies including a shot at parole, to try and convince him to obtain the footage.

The Legal Service’s statement also said: “We make it clear from the beginning that neither Mr Emilianides, nor the officials of the Legal Service who studied the evidence before them, ruled or suggested that any corruption offence on the part of Mr. Katsunotos was established, in the sense that he did not intend to make a profit by any of his actions.”