Cyprus President to meet French counterpart in Paris on Friday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday as he makes several trips abroad including to Egypt, Israel and France.

He will exchange views with Macron on the Cyprus problem and the current situation as well as the proposal for the EU to take an initiative – in cooperation with the UN – to restart the Cyprus problem resolution process.

This is what director of the President’s press office, Andreas Iosif, told CyBC radio on Saturday.

During his stay in Paris, Anastasiades will also participate in the Fifth Paris Forum for Peace.

Moreover, the President departs for Egypt on Sunday to participate in the Climate Summit which is to take place in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday and Tuesday.

In addition to his intervention during the Summit, Anastasiades will also present the Cyprus initiative to address climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region.

This will take place during an event he will co-organise with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the summit.

On Wednesday, Anastasiades will travel to Israel, at the invitation of the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

Herzog will present him with the country’s highest honour for his decisive contribution to further deepening the strategic cooperation between Cyprus and Israel.

In Israel, Anastasiades will also meet with the winner of the recent elections in the country, Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he maintains close ties.