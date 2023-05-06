NewsLocalCyprus President to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles in London

Cyprus President to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles in London

Nikos
Nikos

President Nikos Christodoulides is in London for the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom, Charles III. The ceremony is set to begin at 1pm Cyprus time.

The President is accompanied by First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

On the sidelines of the coronation ceremony, he attended an event on Friday afternoon organized by the Commonwealth.

This was at the invitation of its General Secretary, at Marlborough House, in the presence of King Charles III and the Heads of State of the Commonwealth’s member states.

A closed-door discussion followed between the leaders on “The Future of the Commonwealth, focusing on Youth”.

The leaders, accompanied by their spouses, then attended a reception hosted by the King and his spouse at Buckingham Palace.

On Saturday evening, President Christodoulides will attend a dinner with the Board of Directors of the National Cypriot Federation of the United Kingdom.

He returns home on Sunday.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Britain’s Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday
Next article
State doctors to go on strike for 24 hours early on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros