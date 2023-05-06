Cyprus President to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles in London

President Nikos Christodoulides is in London for the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom, Charles III. The ceremony is set to begin at 1pm Cyprus time.

The President is accompanied by First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

On the sidelines of the coronation ceremony, he attended an event on Friday afternoon organized by the Commonwealth.

This was at the invitation of its General Secretary, at Marlborough House, in the presence of King Charles III and the Heads of State of the Commonwealth’s member states.

A closed-door discussion followed between the leaders on “The Future of the Commonwealth, focusing on Youth”.

The leaders, accompanied by their spouses, then attended a reception hosted by the King and his spouse at Buckingham Palace.

On Saturday evening, President Christodoulides will attend a dinner with the Board of Directors of the National Cypriot Federation of the United Kingdom.

He returns home on Sunday.