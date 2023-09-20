Cyprus President to address UN General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon

President Nikos Christodoulides will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday afternoon and his main message will be that a two-state solution in divided Cyprus should never be accepted.

This is what Philenews reports citing insiders who also said the President will also counter Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s statements before the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Specifically, his demand that the breakaway self-declared ‘turkish republic of northern Cyprus’ gets international recognition.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the north in full violation of international law and order.

UN resolutions call for the reunification of the EU member state under a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation and not under a two-state solution as the Turkish side now demands.

President Christodoulides will also send the message that due to the geography – that cannot be changed – Cyprus and Turkey will always be neighbours. And that the solution of the Cyprus problem can strengthen and upgrade the region.

He will also call for the resumption of UN-brokered peace talks from where they were interrupted a few years back. He will certainly reiterate that a solution to the Cyprus problem can lead to a mutually beneficial state of affairs.