Cyprus President to address 77th UN General Assembly on Sept 23

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will address the 77th UN General Assembly on September 23, it was officially announced on Friday.

The 77th session of the UNGA will be held on 13-27 September 2022, at the UN headquarters in New York, USA. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

Established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations.

Comprised of all 193 Members of the United Nations, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter.

It also plays a central role in the process of standard-setting and the codification of international law.