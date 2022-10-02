NewsLocalCyprus President off to Prague for “European political community” inaugural meeting

Cyprus President off to Prague for “European political community” inaugural meeting

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is set to meet European leaders in Prague on Thursday at a new community initiative proposed by France’s Emmanuel Macron.

The President will fly there for the inaugural gathering of the “European political community” that will also bring together non-EU members with the bloc’s 27 states.

These include the United Kingdom as well as states such as those of the Balkans, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.

The aim is to strengthen the political dialogue between EU member states and the continent’s third countries as well as the creation of new perspectives for cooperation.

On Friday, the Informal Summit of the European Council is scheduled to take place also in the Czech capital.

The Summit will focus on developments as regards the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as issues related to energy and the economy.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCoffee drinking is associated with increased longevity, study shows
Next articleAchilleas Demetriades: Truth is the only way to move forward

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros