Cyprus President off to Prague for “European political community” inaugural meeting

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is set to meet European leaders in Prague on Thursday at a new community initiative proposed by France’s Emmanuel Macron.

The President will fly there for the inaugural gathering of the “European political community” that will also bring together non-EU members with the bloc’s 27 states.

These include the United Kingdom as well as states such as those of the Balkans, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.

The aim is to strengthen the political dialogue between EU member states and the continent’s third countries as well as the creation of new perspectives for cooperation.

On Friday, the Informal Summit of the European Council is scheduled to take place also in the Czech capital.

The Summit will focus on developments as regards the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as issues related to energy and the economy.