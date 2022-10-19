Cyprus President is positive over economy despite gloomy EU predictions

Contrary to Europe’s gloomy predictions , President Nicos Anastasiades has sent the message his term will end in February on a positive note as far as the Mediterranean island’s economy goes.

Specifically, he made clear that the Cyprus economy is expected to grow by 5.7 per cent this year. And that public finances are set to return to a surplus of at least €350 million in 2023.

The President, who was addressing The Economist conference in Nicosia on Tuesday, also recalled the very difficult economic conditions under which he assumed power in 2013.

He basically repeated what he and officials of his government pointed out many times: That he had received empty state coffers and an economy in “trash” and will deliver a healthy and resilient economy to the new administration.

Although in some parts of his speech the President did refer to the prevailing new global economic and energy crisis, he did not seem to be concerned about current and future effects on the Cypriot economy.

He even appeared to adopt some optimistic parameters in the 2023 state budget and bypassed economists and analysts in the European Union predicting a long-term continuation of high inflation and a slide into recession.