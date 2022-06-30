Cyprus President exchanges views on Cyprus problem with Turkey’s Erdogan

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday evening had the opportunity to exchange views on the Cyprus problem with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose country still occupies part of the divided Mediterranean island.

The views took place during the NATO Heads of State and Government dinner of the North Atlantic Council in Madrid, according to a written statement by government spokesman Marios Pelekanos.

The President told the Turkish leader that his readiness to resume the peace process towards the settlement of the Cyprus issue under the auspices of the UN is undisputable.

And he also reiterated that he is always ready to enter into talks aimed at resolving a long-standing problem, the resolution of which will be beneficial for the whole of Cyprus and all Cypriots – including Turkish Cypriots.

Also beneficial will be for the stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean, for Greek-Turkish relations and for EU-Turkey relations.

President Anastasiadis also had the opportunity to talk with a number of EU and NATO leaders, both on the sidelines and during the dinner, the statement also said.