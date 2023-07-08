Cyprus President calls on UNSG to appoint envoy to facilitate reunification process

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has urged the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to heed the call of the Security Council and appoint a UN envoy to facilitate the resumption of reunification talks the soonest possible.

The President’s call is in a letter dated June 23, 2023 sent to Guterres and made public on Saturday.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member country.

The President also referred to his proposal for an active EU involvement in efforts to solve the Cyprus problem recalling that Guterres himself is a European and a former member of the European Council.

Moreover, he reiterated “in the strongest possible terms” his readiness to resume negotiations for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem.

In line, he stressed, with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and from where they were left off in Crans-Montana – the place where all concerned parties had last met. (CNA)