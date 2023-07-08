NewsLocalCyprus President calls on UNSG to appoint envoy to facilitate reunification process

Cyprus President calls on UNSG to appoint envoy to facilitate reunification process

Pres Cyprus
Pres Cyprus

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has urged the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to heed the call of the Security Council and appoint a UN envoy to facilitate the resumption of reunification talks the soonest possible.

The President’s call is in a letter dated June 23, 2023 sent to Guterres and made public on Saturday.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member country.

The President also referred to his proposal for an active EU involvement in efforts to solve the Cyprus problem recalling that Guterres himself is a European and a former member of the European Council.

Moreover, he reiterated “in the strongest possible terms” his readiness to resume negotiations for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem.

In line, he stressed, with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and from where they were left off in Crans-Montana – the place where all concerned parties had last met. (CNA)

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
John Terry to return to Chelsea academy

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros