Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is flying to Spain where the leaders from nine Mediterranean nations on Friday are holding an EUMED 9 summit.

The EUMED 9 summit will enable the representatives from Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Malta, Slovenia and Croatia to address prevailing crucial issues.

Such as repercussions from the invasion of Moscow in Ukraine but also the ongoing threats by Turkey against Cyprus, Greece and the Mediterranean region at large.