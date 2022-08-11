NewsLocalCyprus Post announces delays by the UK mail services

Cyprus Post announces delays by the UK mail services

The Cyprus Post announces that due to staff strikes which are scheduled between August 26 – September 9, 2022 by the respective mail services of the UK, delays in mail handling and delivery are expected to take place by Royal Mail.

(PIO)

By gavriella
