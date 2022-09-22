Cyprus population ageing at worrying pace

The population of Cyprus is ageing at a worrying pace with the number of individuals over the age of 65 now exceeding those under 15, according to the latest census.

This is something attributed – on the one hand to the increase in the average life expectancy – and on the other to the reluctance of young couples to have children.

The alarming issue was discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of the ad hoc parliamentary committee on demographics.

The MPs heard that the reason behind the reproduction reluctance is mainly the financial difficulties young couples are confronted with these days.

Along with the fact that women in the past – on average – were giving birth to their first child at 24. Now, their first birth is around the age of 30.

Another worrying point raised was the fact that a household’s family members decreased from 2.8 in 2011 to 2.6 in 2021.

This means that households are shrinking despite the fact that the number of residents of Cyprus recorded an increase by 193,000 during that same period. This is also attributed to the presence of foreigners.