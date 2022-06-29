NewsLocalCyprus police assist with repatriation of illegal third country nationals

Cyprus police assist with repatriation of illegal third country nationals

Planes Struggle To Land At London's Heathrow Airport In High Winds
Planes Struggle To Land At London's Heathrow Airport In High Winds

Cyprus police contributed in the repatriation, on Tuesday, of 15 third country nationals who were on the island illegally.

In cooperation with FRONTEX the 15 foreigners were repatriated in a joint flight with the Greek Authorities.

According to the Police, the specific operation was the fifth one for 2022. The total number of deportations and voluntary returns of third country nationals that have been carried out by the Police in cooperation with other competent services for the first six months of 2022, amounts to 2,469.

By gavriella
Previous article26-year-old wanted for assisting third country national to illegal enter Cyprus (photo)
Next articleDeafening sound of explosion causes concern in Larnaca

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros