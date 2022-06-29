Cyprus police assist with repatriation of illegal third country nationals

Cyprus police contributed in the repatriation, on Tuesday, of 15 third country nationals who were on the island illegally.

In cooperation with FRONTEX the 15 foreigners were repatriated in a joint flight with the Greek Authorities.

According to the Police, the specific operation was the fifth one for 2022. The total number of deportations and voluntary returns of third country nationals that have been carried out by the Police in cooperation with other competent services for the first six months of 2022, amounts to 2,469.