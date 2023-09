Hot with plenty of sunshine on Friday, and the island’s Meteorology Service warns of the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time.

The temperature will rise to around 38 C inland, around 32 C to 33 C in coastal areas and around 31 C in the mountains.

The winds will be variable and moderate, mainly westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The Forest Department reminds that the fire hazard remains high all across Cyprus.