Cyprus: Plenty of sunshine, breezy in the afternoon on Saturday

Plenty of sunshine but breezy in the afternoon on Saturday is the forecast of the Cyprus Meteorological Service.

The temperature will rise to around 39 C inland, around 31 C in the west coast, around 34 C in other coastal areas and around 30 C in the mountains.

The winds will be variable and moderate, mainly westerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 and in some areas up to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Health authorities still warn that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time is high.

And the Forest Department reminds that the fire hazard is extremely high.

By Annie Charalambous
