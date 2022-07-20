Cyprus passport ranks 15th out of 199 passports

The Cyprus passport ranks 15th in terms of international acceptance since it offers access without visa to 176 countries. This data comes from the Henley Passport Index, which is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Henley Passport Index compares access without visa of 199 different passports to 227 destinations.

The first countries are:

Japan,

Singapore and South Korea both second,

Germany and Spain both third,

Finland, Italy and Luxembourg fourth

Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden firth

UK, sixth

USA seventh

Afghanistan ranks last with its citizens having access only to 27 destinations without visa.