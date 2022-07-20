NewsLocalCyprus passport ranks 15th out of 199 passports

Cyprus passport ranks 15th out of 199 passports

Passports
Passports

The Cyprus passport ranks 15th in terms of international acceptance since it offers access without visa to 176 countries. This data comes from the Henley Passport Index, which is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Henley Passport Index compares access without visa of 199 different passports to 227 destinations.

The first countries are:

  • Japan,
  • Singapore and South Korea both second,
  • Germany and Spain both third,
  • Finland, Italy and Luxembourg fourth
  • Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden firth
  • UK, sixth
  • USA seventh

Afghanistan ranks last with its citizens having access only to 27 destinations without visa.

By gavriella
Previous articleElderly woman killed in new road accident in Limassol
Next articlePolice unit receives 7 million euros from outstanding fines

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros