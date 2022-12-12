Cyprus open for negotiations to settle of maritime dispute in Eastern Mediterranean

Cyprus is ready to engage in negotiations with any relevant country, with a view to reaching a peaceful settlement in good faith of any maritime dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean, Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN Andreas Hadjichrysanthou said while addressing the General Assembly in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

As an island state and a maritime nation, Cyprus is strongly committed to upholding the provisions of the UNCLOS and actively supports its objectives and its institutions, Ambassador Hadjichrysanthou noted.

“The legislation on the law of the sea in the Republic of Cyprus is in accordance with the provisions of UNCLOS and the country has proceeded with maritime delimitations, on the basis of the median line, with a number of neighbouring states in accordance with International Law,” the Ambassador said.

“The marking of the 40th anniversary of the adoption of UNCLOS is an occasion for celebration, as well as an opportunity to reflect on the Convention’s achievements and successful contribution to the promotion of the peaceful uses and the freedom of the seas; the exploitation of their natural resources, including the sustainable utilisation and conservation of their living resources; and the study, protection and preservation of the marine environment,” Hadjichrysanthou stressed.

He further underlined the importance of respecting the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the maritime zones of all states as well as the principles of good neighbourly relations and peaceful settlement of disputes. No state, he added, has the right to demand special treatment, nor to encroach on the rights of other states or to apply practices aimed at deconstructing the clear legal regime established by the Convention.

He urged all UN Member States who have yet to become party to the Convention to do so as soon as possible.