Cyprus on forest fires red alert

Cyprus entered an ‘extremely high’ forest fire risk period today, as the protracted heatwave with blistering over 40s and dry conditions, mean that fire outbreaks are in the red zone category.

The Forestry Department issued a reminder of strict penalties for lighting fires in forests without permission.

This constitutes a criminal offence in accordance with relevant 2012 legislation, punishable by 10 years imprisonment, a 50 thousand euro fine or both sentences.

Lighting fires in the countryside is punishable by 5 years imprisonment, a 20 thousand euro fine or both sentences, in accordance with relevant 1988 legislation.

‘Lighting a fire to prepare food is only allowed in designated picnic areas’, the Forestry department says, as it appeals to the public to refrain from any actions and activities that could cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural equipment that might produce sparks or flames, including welding.

If you see smoke or fire, call the forestry department at 1407 or the fire service at 112.