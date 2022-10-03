Cyprus now has an atlas of local reptiles and amphibians

NewsLocalCyprus now has an atlas of local reptiles and amphibians

The Terrestrial Ecosystems Management Lab (Temkab) of the Open University of Cyprus and the Herpetological Society of Cyprus (HSC) have established a database recording terrestrial reptiles and amphibians found in Cyprus, they said on Monday.

Currently, the Atlas contains more than 5,500 points where 22 terrestrial reptiles and amphibians have appeared and the target is for the database to continue being enriched constantly with the citizens’ science.

The public can assist in this effort by sending information through email or through the Atlas social media about locations where reptiles and amphibians have been seen, or to the scientific management team at: https://www.herpatlas.cy/.

