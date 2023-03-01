NewsLocalCyprus' new Cabinet members to be sworn-in on Wednesday

Cyprus’ new Cabinet members to be sworn-in on Wednesday

Cabinet Members
Cabinet Members

The swearing-in ceremony for Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides’ new Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Commissioners takes place on Wednesday, to be followed by the first Cabinet session.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for 10am at the Presidential Palace and when the brief Cabinet session is also over the newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers will arrive at their offices for the handover ceremonies.

Christodoulides was elected President of Cyprus having secured 51,92% of the votes in the second round of the elections on February 12.

He previously served as Head of the Diplomatic Office of former President Nicos Anastasiades, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Anastasiades was elected President for two five-year-term tenures in 2013 and 2018.

By Annie Charalambous
