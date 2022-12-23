Cyprus’ new Archbishop to be chosen on Saturday; Paphos Bishop believed to be the winner

Cyprus’ new Archbishop will be chosen by the 16-member Holy Synod on Saturday, Christmas Eve, with insiders saying Paphos Bishop Georgios (photo) will get 11 votes in favour. And that his main challenger, Limassol Bishop Athanasios, will only get five votes.

Philenews also reported on Friday that behind the scenes moves by the supporters of Athanasios and those of Bishop of Kykkos Nikiforos to reach agreement with Synod members so that Georgios is defeated have failed.

The votes in favour of the Paphos Bishop ae expected to come from Bishop of Tamasos Isaias, Kitiou Nektarios, Kyrenia’s Chrysostomos, Morphou Neophytos, Constantia’s Vasilios, Trimithous Varnavas, Karpasias Christophoros, Arsinois Pancratios, Chytron Leontas, Messaorias Gregorios and of Georgios himself.

Votes in favour of the Limassol Bishop will come from Nikiforos, Amathus Nikolaos, Neapolis Porphyrios, Ledras Epiphanios and of Athanasios himself.

Based on the above developments, Paphos Bishop Georgios gets 68.75% and Limassol’s Athanasios 31.25% of the Synod’s votes.

However, Bishop Athanasios was the one winning the popular vote in the election for Archbishop on Sunday.

Athanasios had called for “the decision of the people to be respected”.

The final count saw Georgios edging into second place with the final count giving the Limassol bishop 35.68 per cent of votes, Paphos 18.39, Tamasou 18.10, Famagusta 14.79, Morphou 9.80 and Kyrenia 3.24.