NewsLocalCyprus needs competent leadership, says Averof Neophytou

Cyprus needs competent leadership, says Averof Neophytou

Averof
Averof

Ruling Disy leader, Averof Neophytou, officially submitted his candidacy for the presidency on Thursday, vowing that he can keep the economy strong and strive for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

In statements to the media, Neofytou called on members of the public, regardless of political affiliation, to support his policies, that, are “beneficial” for the country.

Furthermore, he stressed that the country needs “competent leadership, more than ever”.

Neophytou also said that Disy has proven it can assume responsibilities, citing the management of the 2013 financial crisis as proof.

On the Cyprus problem, he said he will work towards a return to negotiations and a solution. Reunification “will be the most radical and most effective reform, which will change the destiny of our country and people,” he added.

His candidacy, he said, has “a clear orientation” and a “realistic programme for the country”.

House Speaker and Disy MP, Annita Demetriou, who proposed Neophytou’s candidacy, said that he is “the best choice” to lead the country and to tackle the various challenges ahead.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
“A Cyprus of equal opportunities is possible,” former Rector Christofides says
Next article
Christodoulides submits candidacy, says he is ready to govern

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros