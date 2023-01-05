Cyprus needs competent leadership, says Averof Neophytou

Ruling Disy leader, Averof Neophytou, officially submitted his candidacy for the presidency on Thursday, vowing that he can keep the economy strong and strive for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

In statements to the media, Neofytou called on members of the public, regardless of political affiliation, to support his policies, that, are “beneficial” for the country.

Furthermore, he stressed that the country needs “competent leadership, more than ever”.

Neophytou also said that Disy has proven it can assume responsibilities, citing the management of the 2013 financial crisis as proof.

On the Cyprus problem, he said he will work towards a return to negotiations and a solution. Reunification “will be the most radical and most effective reform, which will change the destiny of our country and people,” he added.

His candidacy, he said, has “a clear orientation” and a “realistic programme for the country”.

House Speaker and Disy MP, Annita Demetriou, who proposed Neophytou’s candidacy, said that he is “the best choice” to lead the country and to tackle the various challenges ahead.