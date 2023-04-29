Cyprus needs a strong Democratic Rally, party leader tells Congress

Cyprus needs a strong right-wing Democratic Rally that can secure the future of Cyprus which is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey.

This was the message sent out this morning by party leader Anita Demetriou at the seventeenth Pancyprian Dysy Congress in Nicosia.

Demetriou also that the ruling party up until last February remains the most modern political force in the country.

That’s why she called for unity and reconstruction so that Dysy becomes a leading player once again.

With an overwhelming majority, Congress participants adopted a resolution in which the party declares its non-participation in the new Nikos Christodoulides administration.

Instead, Dysy now takes the stand of responsible and creative opposition.