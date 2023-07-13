Cyprus must safeguard migrants’ rights during repatriations, CoE says

The Council of Europe’s anti-torture monitor has called on Cyprus to take proactive measures to prevent the mistreatment of migrants during failed repatriation attempts.

In a report released on Thursday, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture of the Council of Europe noted that allegations of ill-treatment during unsuccessful repatriations should serve as a catalyst for Cypriot authorities to adopt a proactive approach towards detention and prevention of such mistreatment.

During a visit conducted in November 2022, the committee acknowledged that migrants repatriated to the Democratic Republic of Congo were treated with dignity and respect. However, the committee had received reports of ill-treatment incidents occurring in the months leading up to that visit during unsuccessful repatriations.

To address these concerns, the committee recommended that authorities maintain comprehensive records of any incidents and medical reports within detention facilities.

Furthermore, it urged thorough physical examinations for all individuals prior to their departure, as these records would help verify the authenticity of ill-treatment allegations and enable the necessary steps to prevent such incidents.

In order to avoid misunderstandings that may lead to tensions during the repatriation process, the committee also stressed the importance of verbally and in writing informing detained migrants of their departure dates.

Additionally, the committee requested further information regarding the accessibility of free-of-charge legal assistance for detained migrants, citing difficulties with the current legal aid scheme.

In response, Cypriot authorities expressed their intention to formally remind detention centre officials to conduct comprehensive medical examinations of detainees, maintain detailed medical records, and promptly inform migrants scheduled for repatriation of their departure dates.

Between January and October 2022, Cyprus repatriated approximately 5,000 migrants.

Recent official figures for 2023 indicate that 2,714 migrants were repatriated between April and June.