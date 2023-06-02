Cyprus MPs set to vote on Friday on a bill with shortcomings on VAT rules for housing

Despite warnings by both the Government and the European Commission, MPs in Cyprus are set to vote on Friday on a bill with shortcomings on VAT rules for dwellings purchased or constructed on the island.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that – on Thursday – the European Commission sent a reasoned opinion to Cyprus for its failure to properly apply EU VAT rules on housing.

Cyprus allows a reduced rate of VAT of 5% on the first 200m2 of dwellings used as the principal and permanent residence by the beneficiary, without any other limitations.

The VAT Directive does allow Member States to apply a reduced rate of VAT on housing as part of a social policy.

However, the wide scope of the Cypriot legislation and the lack of limitations therein indicate that the measure goes beyond that objective.

In particular, the reduced rate is applied regardless of the income, assets and economic situation of the beneficiary, the members of the family that will reside in the dwelling, and the maximum total area of the dwellings concerned.

Consequently, the Commission considers that Cyprus has failed to fulfil its obligations under the VAT Directive.

Thurday’s reasoned opinion follows up on the letter of formal notice sent by the Commission to Cyprus in July 2021.

Cyprus now has two months to address the shortcomings identified in this reasoned opinion.

If Cyprus does not act within the next two months, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.